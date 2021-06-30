Amalgamated Bank Sells 364 Shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its stake in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) by 8.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,972 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 364 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Saia were worth $916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Saia during the 1st quarter worth about $1,318,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Saia in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Saia by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,321 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Saia in the 1st quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Saia in the 1st quarter worth about $1,304,000.

SAIA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Saia from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Saia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Saia from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $202.00 price objective (down previously from $208.00) on shares of Saia in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Saia from $220.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.07.

Saia stock opened at $210.06 on Wednesday. Saia, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.82 and a twelve month high of $249.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $224.50. The company has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. Saia had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The firm had revenue of $484.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Saia, Inc. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Saia

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 174 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,700 tractors and 17,400 trailers.

