Amalgamated Bank Sells 607 Shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Amalgamated Bank cut its holdings in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 607 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Quidel were worth $927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Group LLC boosted its holdings in Quidel by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 4,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Quidel by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Quidel by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in Quidel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Quidel by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 84.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on QDEL shares. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Quidel from $160.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Quidel from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 4th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Quidel from $296.00 to $219.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Quidel from $265.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.80.

In related news, SVP William J. Ferenczy sold 803 shares of Quidel stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.74, for a total value of $84,909.22. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $647,868.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Charles P. Slacik sold 1,000 shares of Quidel stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.26, for a total transaction of $113,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,388,001.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Quidel stock opened at $132.12 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $114.97. The stock has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 6.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of -0.01. Quidel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $103.31 and a fifty-two week high of $306.72.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.79 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $375.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.24 million. Quidel had a net margin of 50.91% and a return on equity of 92.33%. Equities research analysts forecast that Quidel Co. will post 18.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quidel Company Profile

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a POC products to detect infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

