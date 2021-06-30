Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Shares Purchased by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 186,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,577 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Ambarella were worth $18,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Ambarella by 2.4% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the first quarter valued at about $1,482,000. AO Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the first quarter valued at about $11,655,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the first quarter valued at about $2,220,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the first quarter valued at about $607,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMBA traded down $1.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $106.03. The stock had a trading volume of 2,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,520. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $97.94. Ambarella, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.76 and a 1-year high of $137.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.39 and a beta of 1.38.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 23.12% and a negative return on equity of 11.63%. The company had revenue of $70.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. Ambarella’s revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ambarella, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AMBA shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Ambarella from $80.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Ambarella from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Ambarella from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ambarella from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.42.

In related news, VP Christopher Day sold 1,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.39, for a total transaction of $146,508.55. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,731 shares in the company, valued at $1,290,796.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.70, for a total transaction of $146,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,939,988.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,244 shares of company stock worth $1,945,614 in the last 90 days. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

