Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Shares Bought by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 56.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,654 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,118 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Amcor were worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amcor in the 1st quarter valued at about $185,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amcor by 83.8% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,380,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541,130 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Amcor by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 96,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 29,970 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Amcor by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 10,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Amcor by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 523,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,109,000 after buying an additional 164,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.46% of the company’s stock.

AMCR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Macquarie downgraded Amcor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Amcor in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.65.

Shares of AMCR stock opened at $11.46 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.87. Amcor plc has a 1 year low of $9.88 and a 1 year high of $12.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 6.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amcor plc will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.117 per share. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. Amcor’s payout ratio is 73.44%.

In other news, Director Arun Nayar sold 50,000 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.35, for a total value of $617,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ronald Stephen Delia sold 464,045 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total value of $5,638,146.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,348,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,380,362.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 709,245 shares of company stock valued at $8,668,319 in the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

