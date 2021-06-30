Amedisys, Inc. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.57 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:AMED)

Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Amedisys in a report issued on Friday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now anticipates that the health services provider will post earnings of $1.57 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.49. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Amedisys’ FY2022 earnings at $7.52 EPS.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $537.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.89 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 9.53%. Amedisys’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AMED. Zacks Investment Research cut Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Amedisys from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.77.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMED opened at $247.12 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $258.83. The firm has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of 40.78, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Amedisys has a one year low of $195.34 and a one year high of $325.12.

In related news, insider David L. Kemmerly sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher Gerard sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.59, for a total value of $324,487.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,756 shares in the company, valued at $11,099,030.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,228 shares of company stock worth $855,358 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Amedisys by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,101,173 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,085,950,000 after purchasing an additional 120,989 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Amedisys by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,560,457 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $457,729,000 after purchasing an additional 52,343 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Amedisys by 2.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,167,729 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $309,205,000 after purchasing an additional 30,187 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in Amedisys by 24.2% in the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 917,898 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $243,050,000 after purchasing an additional 178,664 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Amedisys by 49.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 798,307 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $211,397,000 after purchasing an additional 263,329 shares during the period. 86.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

