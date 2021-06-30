AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) Shares Bought by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 60.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,428 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 536 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in AMERCO were worth $875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UHAL. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,136 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,281 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AMERCO in the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 155.6% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 869 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,477 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.36% of the company’s stock.

Get AMERCO alerts:

Shares of UHAL opened at $585.70 on Wednesday. AMERCO has a twelve month low of $280.01 and a twelve month high of $657.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $579.11. The firm has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.92.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The transportation company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.07 by ($1.31). AMERCO had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $999.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.21) earnings per share. AMERCO’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, major shareholder Grove Holdings Lp Willow bought 81,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $551.76 per share, with a total value of $45,139,485.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,562,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,172,896,875.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 42.60% of the company’s stock.

AMERCO Company Profile

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

Featured Article: Circuit Breakers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UHAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL).

Receive News & Ratings for AMERCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMERCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.