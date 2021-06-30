American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) will post $0.53 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for American Eagle Outfitters’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.61 and the lowest is $0.43. American Eagle Outfitters posted earnings of ($0.03) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,866.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th.

On average, analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters will report full year earnings of $2.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.25. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $2.54. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover American Eagle Outfitters.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 21.66% and a net margin of 3.38%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Eagle Outfitters from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.19.

In other news, EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 18,549 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $649,215.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,650,565. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 164,908 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total value of $5,681,080.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 208,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,169,561.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 288,861 shares of company stock valued at $10,153,773. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,554,049 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $542,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859,562 shares during the period. Atreides Management LP boosted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 68.7% during the 1st quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 6,792,531 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $198,614,000 after acquiring an additional 2,766,531 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the 1st quarter valued at about $142,070,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,422,823 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $70,843,000 after acquiring an additional 141,055 shares during the period. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,954,000.

Shares of AEO stock opened at $37.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.59 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.18. American Eagle Outfitters has a 1-year low of $9.25 and a 1-year high of $38.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This is an increase from American Eagle Outfitters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 275.00%.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

Earnings History and Estimates for American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO)

