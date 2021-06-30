American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Bought by Maple Capital Management Inc.

Maple Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,783 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,041 shares during the quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $9,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AXP. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 92.6% in the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 208 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total value of $3,412,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,586,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

AXP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on American Express from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on American Express from $166.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on American Express from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on American Express from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.33.

Shares of NYSE:AXP traded up $1.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $165.31. 78,091 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,952,727. The company has a market capitalization of $132.79 billion, a PE ratio of 26.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.00. American Express has a one year low of $89.11 and a one year high of $170.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $1.13. The company had revenue of $9.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 14.29%. The business’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that American Express will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.21%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

