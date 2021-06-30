American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $36.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 14.36% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “American National Bankshares Inc. is a one-bank holding company. “

Separately, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of American National Bankshares in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Shares of AMNB stock opened at $31.48 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 1.14. American National Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $19.41 and a fifty-two week high of $36.50.

American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $28.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.47 million. American National Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 28.65%. On average, equities analysts expect that American National Bankshares will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of American National Bankshares by 5.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 843,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,908,000 after acquiring an additional 43,962 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of American National Bankshares by 0.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 415,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of American National Bankshares by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 174,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,579,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American National Bankshares by 0.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 163,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,391,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of American National Bankshares by 8.5% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 101,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after acquiring an additional 7,905 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

About American National Bankshares

American National Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services in Virginia and North Carolina. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

