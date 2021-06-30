American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) President H Allan Dow Sells 1,970 Shares of Stock

American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) President H Allan Dow sold 1,970 shares of American Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total value of $44,837.20. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 83,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,895,566.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

H Allan Dow also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 16th, H Allan Dow sold 28,693 shares of American Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.65, for a total value of $707,282.45.

Shares of AMSWA stock opened at $22.43 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $733.69 million, a PE ratio of 88.31 and a beta of 0.50. American Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.25 and a twelve month high of $28.45.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. American Software had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 7.26%. Equities analysts predict that American Software, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. American Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 169.23%.

AMSWA has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on American Software from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Sidoti raised American Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of American Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of American Software by 107.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of American Software by 122.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,025 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of American Software by 208.9% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,599 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 2,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Software by 77.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,045 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 3,077 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

American Software Company Profile

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions, including sales and operations planning, demand optimization, inventory optimization, manufacturing planning and scheduling, supply optimization, retail allocation and merchandise planning, and transportation optimization to streamline and optimize the forecasting, inventory, production, supply, allocation, distribution, and management of products between trading partners.

