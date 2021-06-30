American Well (NYSE:AMWL) Shares Gap Up to $13.73

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $13.73, but opened at $14.15. American Well shares last traded at $13.96, with a volume of 24,313 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMWL shares. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of American Well in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of American Well from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Well from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Guggenheim raised shares of American Well from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of American Well in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.71.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $57.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.58) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that American Well Co. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Bradford Gay sold 132,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total value of $2,382,394.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 726,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,091,528.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Keith Anderson sold 69,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.94, for a total transaction of $755,702.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,054,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,537,739.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 610,274 shares of company stock valued at $10,330,340. Company insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in American Well in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in American Well by 125.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in American Well by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in American Well in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in American Well by 367.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.87% of the company’s stock.

American Well Company Profile (NYSE:AMWL)

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

