Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Stock Holdings Raised by Fort L.P.

Fort L.P. raised its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,118 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 29,253 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,278,000 after purchasing an additional 3,307 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter worth about $226,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Amgen by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 143,713 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,757,000 after purchasing an additional 32,443 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 14,903 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,708,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 34,682 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,629,000 after purchasing an additional 3,805 shares during the last quarter. 75.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.59, for a total transaction of $250,590.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,927 shares in the company, valued at $4,241,736.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total transaction of $631,275.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,777,802.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,750 shares of company stock worth $1,194,790 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $242.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,384,948. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $244.48. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $210.28 and a one year high of $276.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.72.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by ($0.35). Amgen had a return on equity of 93.84% and a net margin of 28.16%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.35 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AMGN shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $242.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $272.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Amgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.05.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Further Reading: When is a capital gain realized?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.