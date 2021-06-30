AMMO (OTCMKTS:POWW) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

AMMO (OTCMKTS:POWW) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports.

POWW opened at $8.79 on Wednesday. AMMO has a 52 week low of $1.96 and a 52 week high of $9.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AMMO stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in AMMO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:POWW) by 55.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,403 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,851 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.08% of AMMO worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 33.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on POWW. Lake Street Capital began coverage on AMMO in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital began coverage on AMMO in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company.

Ammo, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells ammunition and ammunition component products for use in handguns and long guns in the United States and internationally. The company offers STREAK Visual Ammunition that enables shooters to see the path of the bullets fired by them; One Precise Shot ammunition, which is designed to meet various engagement scenarios experienced by law enforcement personnel in the line of duty; and Stelth Subsonic ammunition that is designed primarily for suppressed firearms.

