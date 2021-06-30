AMMO Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (OTCMKTS:POWW)

AMMO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:POWW) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 15,010 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 155% compared to the typical volume of 5,891 call options.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in AMMO during the first quarter valued at $22,259,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMMO in the first quarter valued at $296,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in AMMO in the 1st quarter worth about $148,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AMMO by 155.3% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 95,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 57,897 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of AMMO by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 20,851 shares during the period. 33.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AMMO alerts:

Shares of POWW stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.79. The stock had a trading volume of 5,442,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,491,359. AMMO has a fifty-two week low of $1.96 and a fifty-two week high of $9.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.08.

AMMO (OTCMKTS:POWW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). Equities analysts forecast that AMMO will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

POWW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of AMMO from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of AMMO from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

About AMMO

Ammo, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells ammunition and ammunition component products for use in handguns and long guns in the United States and internationally. The company offers STREAK Visual Ammunition that enables shooters to see the path of the bullets fired by them; One Precise Shot ammunition, which is designed to meet various engagement scenarios experienced by law enforcement personnel in the line of duty; and Stelth Subsonic ammunition that is designed primarily for suppressed firearms.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for AMMO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMMO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.