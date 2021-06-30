Anaconda Mining Inc. (TSE:ANX) Director Kevin Bullock Purchases 15,000 Shares

Anaconda Mining Inc. (TSE:ANX) Director Kevin Bullock purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$15,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,434,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,434,270.

Shares of Anaconda Mining stock opened at C$0.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Anaconda Mining Inc. has a 52-week low of C$0.33 and a 52-week high of C$1.05. The company has a market capitalization of C$171.82 million and a PE ratio of 36.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.78.

Get Anaconda Mining alerts:

Anaconda Mining (TSE:ANX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$7.36 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Anaconda Mining Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, M Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Anaconda Mining in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.

Anaconda Mining Company Profile

Anaconda Mining Inc operates as a gold mining, development, and exploration company in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Point Rousse project comprising 6 mining leases and 7 mineral licenses with a total of 5,552 hectares located in the Baie Verte Mining District, Newfoundland; and the Goldboro Gold project comprising 37 contiguous claims covering an area of 592 hectares situated to the northeast of Halifax, Nova Scotia.

Further Reading: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Anaconda Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anaconda Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.