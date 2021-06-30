Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Sold by Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.

Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. lessened its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 30.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 24,200 shares during the quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $8,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 95.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ADI traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $171.66. 96,750 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,493,427. The company has a market cap of $63.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.47 and a twelve month high of $171.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.17.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 25.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.21%.

In related news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 6,500 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.63, for a total transaction of $1,037,595.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,457,905.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 6,078 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.43, for a total value of $1,023,717.54. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,925 shares in the company, valued at $2,008,527.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,727 shares of company stock worth $7,749,003 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ADI. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Analog Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Analog Devices from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities reduced their target price on Analog Devices from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.78.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

