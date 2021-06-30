Analysts Anticipate 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) Will Post Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Analysts forecast that 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) will report earnings of $0.05 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for 3D Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.08. 3D Systems reported earnings of ($0.13) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 138.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 3D Systems will report full year earnings of $0.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.47. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.48. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for 3D Systems.

Get 3D Systems alerts:

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The 3D printing company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $146.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.63 million. 3D Systems had a negative net margin of 15.10% and a negative return on equity of 4.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of 3D Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of 3D Systems from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Craig Hallum raised shares of 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.57.

Shares of DDD stock traded down $0.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,055,287. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.07. 3D Systems has a one year low of $4.60 and a one year high of $56.50.

In related news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total value of $109,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 215,988 shares in the company, valued at $5,894,312.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Graves purchased 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.71 per share, for a total transaction of $101,311.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 547,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,524,647.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 28,573 shares of company stock worth $718,747 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDD. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of 3D Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in 3D Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in 3D Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in 3D Systems during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in 3D Systems during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.21% of the company’s stock.

About 3D Systems

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

Read More: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on 3D Systems (DDD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for 3D Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3D Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.