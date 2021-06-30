Analysts Anticipate Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $306.10 Million

Equities analysts expect Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) to post sales of $306.10 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cross Country Healthcare’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $304.14 million and the highest estimate coming in at $307.78 million. Cross Country Healthcare reported sales of $216.78 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cross Country Healthcare will report full-year sales of $1.13 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.17 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $946.86 million, with estimates ranging from $932.12 million to $961.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cross Country Healthcare.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $329.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.85 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 0.90% and a return on equity of 24.66%.

CCRN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.14.

In other news, SVP Daniele Addis sold 11,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total value of $198,925.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,386 shares in the company, valued at $526,343.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in Cross Country Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cross Country Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 294.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 6,309 shares during the period. Finally, Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in Cross Country Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $120,000. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CCRN opened at $16.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $621.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.70, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.17. Cross Country Healthcare has a 1-year low of $5.62 and a 1-year high of $18.90.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, OWS, RPO, IRP, EMR, and consulting services.

