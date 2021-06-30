Analysts Anticipate John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.98 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) to report earnings per share of $0.98 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for John Bean Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.00 and the lowest is $0.96. John Bean Technologies reported earnings of $1.09 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that John Bean Technologies will report full-year earnings of $4.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.35 to $4.60. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.95 to $5.76. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for John Bean Technologies.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.12. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The firm had revenue of $417.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of John Bean Technologies from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of John Bean Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of John Bean Technologies from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.80.

In other John Bean Technologies news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.85, for a total value of $39,855.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,696,171.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jason T. Clayton sold 1,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.15, for a total transaction of $228,268.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,007 shares in the company, valued at $2,298,496.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,433 shares of company stock worth $913,511 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 252.1% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 96,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,929,000 after acquiring an additional 69,421 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 6,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 84.8% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 5,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 2,616 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in John Bean Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,383,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

John Bean Technologies stock traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $139.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,500. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $140.32. John Bean Technologies has a twelve month low of $78.99 and a twelve month high of $151.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.59.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.15%.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and X-ray food inspection.

