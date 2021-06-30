Analysts Anticipate Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) Will Post Earnings of $3.41 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) will announce earnings of $3.41 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Laredo Petroleum’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.33 and the highest is $4.79. Laredo Petroleum posted earnings of $2.43 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 40.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Laredo Petroleum will report full-year earnings of $14.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.90 to $17.05. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $23.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.26 to $30.40. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Laredo Petroleum.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.27). Laredo Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 124.89% and a negative net margin of 141.78%. The business had revenue of $250.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.60 million.

LPI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Laredo Petroleum from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Laredo Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.86.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LPI. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 140.2% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,913 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 4,619 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 2,340.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 145,919 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,387,000 after buying an additional 139,939 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Laredo Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,828,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Laredo Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $392,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in Laredo Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,715,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LPI traded up $2.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.41. 4,665 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 591,888. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 4.69. Laredo Petroleum has a twelve month low of $7.71 and a twelve month high of $91.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61.

About Laredo Petroleum

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. It engages in the sale of oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. The company also engages in the integrated oil and natural gas gathering and transportation systems and related facilities; centralized oil storage tanks; natural gas lift, fuel for drilling, and completions activities; centralized compression infrastructure; and water storage, recycling and transportation facilities.

