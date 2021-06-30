Analysts Anticipate Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.55 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) to post sales of $1.55 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Microchip Technology’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.53 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.55 billion. Microchip Technology posted sales of $1.31 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Microchip Technology will report full year sales of $6.34 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.25 billion to $6.47 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $6.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.48 billion to $6.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Microchip Technology.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MCHP shares. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Microchip Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Longbow Research raised shares of Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.00.

Shares of MCHP traded down $2.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $150.34. 39,079 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,467,207. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $150.89. The firm has a market cap of $41.12 billion, a PE ratio of 25.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Microchip Technology has a 1-year low of $95.53 and a 1-year high of $166.67.

Microchip Technology’s stock is set to split on the morning of Tuesday, September 21st. The 2-1 split was announced on Tuesday, September 21st. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, September 21st.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.413 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.16%.

In related news, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.21, for a total value of $385,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.15, for a total transaction of $175,787.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,192 shares of company stock worth $930,015. Company insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MCHP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,930,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,783,110,000 after acquiring an additional 4,936,074 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $359,336,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 338.1% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 739,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $114,856,000 after acquiring an additional 571,067 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 107.4% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 791,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $122,919,000 after acquiring an additional 410,139 shares during the period. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,483,000. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Further Reading: What is a support level?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Microchip Technology (MCHP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.