Analysts Anticipate Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) to Announce $1.17 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) will report earnings per share of $1.17 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Sun Life Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.13 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.20. Sun Life Financial posted earnings of $0.91 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sun Life Financial will report full year earnings of $4.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.54 to $4.74. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.81 to $5.13. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Sun Life Financial.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sun Life Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sun Life Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.10.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLF. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sun Life Financial in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Sun Life Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sun Life Financial during the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. 44.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SLF opened at $51.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.06. Sun Life Financial has a 12 month low of $35.39 and a 12 month high of $55.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be issued a $0.4487 dividend. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. This is a positive change from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

Further Reading: Why is insider trading harmful?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sun Life Financial (SLF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.