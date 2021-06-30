Analysts Anticipate Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.04) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Twin Disc’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.08) to $0.01. Twin Disc reported earnings of ($0.12) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Twin Disc will report full year earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.61). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to $0.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Twin Disc.

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $57.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.70 million. Twin Disc had a negative return on equity of 6.85% and a negative net margin of 4.71%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twin Disc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Twin Disc by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 28,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Twin Disc by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 213,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Twin Disc during the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000. Skylands Capital LLC grew its position in Twin Disc by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 84,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 35,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Twin Disc by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 840,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,035,000 after purchasing an additional 152,866 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TWIN traded up $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.23. The company had a trading volume of 24,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,680. The company has a market cap of $194.20 million, a P/E ratio of -18.97 and a beta of 1.57. Twin Disc has a 52 week low of $4.66 and a 52 week high of $15.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 2.51.

About Twin Disc

Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment worldwide. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. The company's products include marine transmissions, azimuth drives, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems, as well as power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.

