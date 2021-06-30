Analysts Anticipate Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) to Announce $1.48 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) to report earnings per share of $1.48 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Tyson Foods’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.91 and the lowest is $1.23. Tyson Foods posted earnings of $1.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Tyson Foods will report full-year earnings of $6.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.93 to $6.61. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $6.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.05 to $6.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Tyson Foods.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.23. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 15.26%. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

TSN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus raised shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.71.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Globeflex Capital L P grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 34,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 4,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Rivers Group grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 20,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tyson Foods stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.24. 19,021 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,648,720. Tyson Foods has a 12 month low of $55.28 and a 12 month high of $81.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 31.56%.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

