Analysts Expect Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV) to Post -$0.08 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.08) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Inotiv’s earnings. Inotiv also posted earnings per share of ($0.08) in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Inotiv will report full-year earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.74 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Inotiv.

Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). Inotiv had a negative net margin of 5.52% and a negative return on equity of 47.67%. The business had revenue of $18.75 million during the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inotiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

NASDAQ NOTV traded down $1.23 on Friday, reaching $26.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,686. Inotiv has a twelve month low of $4.47 and a twelve month high of $31.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.06.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Inotiv during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Inotiv during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Inotiv during the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Inotiv during the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Inotiv during the 1st quarter worth about $252,000. 20.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Inotiv

Inotiv, Inc provides drug discovery and development services to the pharmaceutical, chemical, and medical device industries; and sells analytical instruments to the pharmaceutical development and contract research industries. It operates through two segments, Contract Research Services and Research Products.

