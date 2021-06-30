Analysts Expect Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) Will Post Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) will announce $0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Stantec’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.47 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.51. Stantec posted earnings per share of $0.38 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stantec will report full year earnings of $1.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $1.92. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.02 to $2.15. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Stantec.

Get Stantec alerts:

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.04). Stantec had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $674.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.17 million.

Several research firms recently weighed in on STN. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Stantec from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stantec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Stantec from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Atb Cap Markets cut Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on Stantec from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stantec has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.38.

Shares of NYSE STN opened at $44.43 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.07. Stantec has a twelve month low of $28.10 and a twelve month high of $47.56. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.42 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.1346 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This is a boost from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.08%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STN. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Stantec in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Stantec in the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Weil Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stantec during the 1st quarter valued at about $250,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Stantec during the first quarter valued at about $257,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Stantec in the first quarter worth about $291,000. 60.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stantec

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

Recommended Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stantec (STN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.