Analysts Set GasLog Ltd. (NYSE:GLOG) Target Price at $4.65

GasLog Ltd. (NYSE:GLOG) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.94.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of GasLog by 2,417.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,240 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 8,873 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in GasLog during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in GasLog during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in GasLog during the first quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in GasLog during the first quarter worth approximately $93,000. Institutional investors own 26.21% of the company’s stock.

GLOG stock remained flat at $$5.79 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.81. GasLog has a fifty-two week low of $2.23 and a fifty-two week high of $6.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $551.17 million, a PE ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The shipping company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $205.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.70 million. GasLog had a return on equity of 3.93% and a net margin of 9.03%. Equities research analysts expect that GasLog will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.547 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 37.79%. This is a boost from GasLog’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. GasLog’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

About GasLog

GasLog Ltd. operates as an owner, operator, and manager of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers providing support to international energy companies. The company provides maritime services for the transportation of LNG on a worldwide basis and vessel management services. As of March 1, 2020, it operated a fleet of 25 LNG carriers.

