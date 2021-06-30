Analysts Set Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) Price Target at $24.71

Shares of Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.71.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Gibson Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Gibson Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Industrial Alliance Securities downgraded shares of Gibson Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Desjardins downgraded shares of Gibson Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th.

OTCMKTS GBNXF traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.42. 16,250 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,001. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 38.12 and a beta of 1.49. Gibson Energy has a 1-year low of $13.64 and a 1-year high of $21.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.50.

Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. Gibson Energy had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter.

About Gibson Energy

Gibson Energy Inc, an oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

