Analysts Set Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) PT at $194.20

Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $194.20.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LBRDK. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $182.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LBRDK. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Liberty Broadband by 82.0% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. 77.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Broadband stock opened at $173.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Liberty Broadband has a 52-week low of $116.78 and a 52-week high of $174.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $163.37. The company has a market cap of $32.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.94 and a beta of 0.99.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.54). Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 4.78% and a net margin of 156.13%. The firm had revenue of $246.53 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Liberty Broadband will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

