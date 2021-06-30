Analysts Set PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Target Price at $169.47

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $169.47.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on PPG Industries from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on PPG Industries from $147.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on PPG Industries from $180.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on PPG Industries from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.

In other news, SVP Vadlamannati Ramaprasad sold 20,956 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total value of $3,538,211.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,192 shares in the company, valued at $4,759,937.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy M. Knavish sold 22,851 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.78, for a total value of $4,085,301.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,965,078.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its position in PPG Industries by 1.1% during the first quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 5,161 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. grew its position in PPG Industries by 4.1% during the first quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 1,499 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in PPG Industries by 2.3% during the first quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,760 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV grew its position in PPG Industries by 2.0% during the first quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 3,671 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in PPG Industries by 2.6% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,835 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PPG traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $168.28. 7,140 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 890,829. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $175.91. PPG Industries has a 1-year low of $103.58 and a 1-year high of $182.97. The stock has a market cap of $39.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.31. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 8.33%. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PPG Industries will post 8.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is presently 37.89%.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

