Analysts Set Siltronic AG (FRA:WAF) PT at €136.63

Siltronic AG (FRA:WAF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €136.63 ($160.74).

A number of analysts have weighed in on WAF shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on Siltronic and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Nord/LB set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on Siltronic and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. UBS Group set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on Siltronic and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on Siltronic and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd.

FRA WAF traded up €1.30 ($1.53) on Wednesday, reaching €142.20 ($167.29). The stock had a trading volume of 50,340 shares. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €142.11. Siltronic has a 1 year low of €53.00 ($62.35) and a 1 year high of €153.20 ($180.24).

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. The company offers polished and epitaxial wafers. The company also provides special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, an optimal crystal for polished wafers; PowerFZ wafers; and HiREF high reflective non-polished wafers.

