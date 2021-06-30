Analysts Set TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) Price Target at $43.25

Shares of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.25.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TCRR. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $57.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TCRR opened at $16.52 on Friday. TCR2 Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $12.95 and a 1 year high of $35.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 32.60 and a current ratio of 32.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.58.

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.05). As a group, equities analysts predict that TCR2 Therapeutics will post -2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Redmile Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 27.5% in the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 3,610,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,726,000 after buying an additional 777,900 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 17.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,066,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,711,000 after buying an additional 463,097 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in TCR2 Therapeutics by 489.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,231,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,384 shares during the period. Cormorant Asset Management LP lifted its position in TCR2 Therapeutics by 80.0% during the first quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,872,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC bought a new position in TCR2 Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $18,249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.70% of the company’s stock.

TCR2 Therapeutics Company Profile

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops novel T cell receptor therapies for patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead product candidates include gavo-cel, a mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors, which is in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), ovarian cancer, malignant pleural/peritoneal mesothelioma, and cholangiocarcinoma; and TC-110 a TRuC-T cell targeting CD19-positive B-Cell hematological malignancies, including adult acute lymphoblastic leukemia, DLBCL, follicular lymphoma, and other non-hodgkin lymphomas that is in phase I/II clinical trial.

