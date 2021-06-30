Analysts Set TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) Price Target at $43.25

Shares of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.25.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on TCRR. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $57.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ TCRR opened at $16.52 on Friday. TCR2 Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $12.95 and a 1 year high of $35.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 32.60 and a current ratio of 32.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.58.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Redmile Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 27.5% in the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 3,610,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,726,000 after buying an additional 777,900 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 17.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,066,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,711,000 after buying an additional 463,097 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in TCR2 Therapeutics by 489.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,231,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,384 shares during the period. Cormorant Asset Management LP lifted its position in TCR2 Therapeutics by 80.0% during the first quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,872,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC bought a new position in TCR2 Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $18,249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.70% of the company’s stock.
TCR2 Therapeutics Company Profile
TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops novel T cell receptor therapies for patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead product candidates include gavo-cel, a mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors, which is in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), ovarian cancer, malignant pleural/peritoneal mesothelioma, and cholangiocarcinoma; and TC-110 a TRuC-T cell targeting CD19-positive B-Cell hematological malignancies, including adult acute lymphoblastic leukemia, DLBCL, follicular lymphoma, and other non-hodgkin lymphomas that is in phase I/II clinical trial.
