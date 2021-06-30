Analysts Set Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) Target Price at $23.75

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.75.

WRE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James lowered shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

NYSE WRE opened at $22.78 on Friday. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $16.95 and a 1 year high of $27.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -99.04 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.69.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $69.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.48 million. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.41% and a negative net margin of 6.46%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.27%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 82.76%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 139,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 335.3% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 13,184 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $19,969,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 87.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Washington Real Estate Investment Trust

WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units.

