Andrea Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:ANDR) Short Interest Update

Andrea Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:ANDR) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,400 shares, a drop of 74.0% from the May 31st total of 90,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 156,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
ANDR stock opened at $0.04 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.05. Andrea Electronics has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.10.
About Andrea Electronics
See Also: Cash Asset Ratio
Receive News & Ratings for Andrea Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andrea Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.