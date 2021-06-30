Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) Given a €61.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) has been given a €61.00 ($71.76) price objective by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ABI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €59.00 ($69.41) price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays set a €74.00 ($87.06) target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a €62.00 ($72.94) price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €78.00 ($91.76) price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €66.23 ($77.92).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a one year low of €82.03 ($96.51) and a one year high of €110.10 ($129.53).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

