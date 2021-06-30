Anqa Management LLC Takes Position in Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:FLACU)

Anqa Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:FLACU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000. Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition accounts for approximately 0.1% of Anqa Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Frazier Management LLC purchased a new position in Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $15,580,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,422,000. MYDA Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition by 2.6% in the first quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC now owns 410,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,169,000 after buying an additional 10,299 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $3,141,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $2,595,000.

Shares of FLACU remained flat at $$10.10 during midday trading on Wednesday. 2,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,645. Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Co. has a 1-year low of $9.50 and a 1-year high of $11.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.10.

Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the biotechnology sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

