Anqa Management LLC Takes Position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Anqa Management LLC bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 45,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,006,000. The Hartford Financial Services Group comprises approximately 3.8% of Anqa Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at $395,322,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $192,651,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 82.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,621,766 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $324,333,000 after buying an additional 3,001,415 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,624,206 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,711,440,000 after buying an additional 946,916 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,286,956 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $112,015,000 after purchasing an additional 893,747 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HIG traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $61.90. 30,661 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,732,198. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.69 and a 52 week high of $69.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.09.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 24.22%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $54.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $51.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (up from $65.00) on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

