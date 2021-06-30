Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Shares Purchased by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 18.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,640 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,267 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $7,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Souders Financial Advisors increased its position in Anthem by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 2,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Anthem by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Anthem by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Anthem by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Bull Street Advisors LLC increased its position in Anthem by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 7,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,628,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. 88.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Anthem alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on Anthem from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Anthem from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Anthem from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $379.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $403.89.

ANTM stock traded down $0.40 on Wednesday, reaching $381.16. The company had a trading volume of 5,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 956,938. Anthem, Inc. has a 1 year low of $244.10 and a 1 year high of $406.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $387.57. The company has a market capitalization of $93.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.05.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.86 by $0.15. Anthem had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 3.78%. The company had revenue of $32.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This is a positive change from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.11%.

In other Anthem news, Director Julie A. Hill sold 1,308 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.00, for a total transaction of $515,352.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,297,922. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John E. Gallina sold 46,444 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.89, for a total value of $18,340,271.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,730,914.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 49,060 shares of company stock worth $19,376,233. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Featured Article: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM).

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.