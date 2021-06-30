Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $241.00.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of AON from $275.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AON from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of AON from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of AON from $241.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

Shares of AON stock traded down $3.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $239.10. 20,518 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,054,659. AON has a twelve month low of $179.52 and a twelve month high of $260.97. The company has a market cap of $53.95 billion, a PE ratio of 26.22 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $246.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.23. AON had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 62.86%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AON will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.51 dividend. This is a positive change from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.80%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AON by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 344,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,865,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of AON by 7,161,633.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 214,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,391,000 after purchasing an additional 214,849 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of AON during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $416,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of AON by 205.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of AON by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 554,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,178,000 after purchasing an additional 132,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

