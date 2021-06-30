APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lowered its position in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) by 6.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 46,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,184 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in APA were worth $829,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of APA in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of APA by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of APA in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of APA by 3,220.8% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,480 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of APA in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. 83.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised APA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, June 21st. Truist Securities cut APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Johnson Rice raised APA from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised APA from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on APA from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.98.

APA stock opened at $21.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.25. APA Co. has a 1 year low of $7.45 and a 1 year high of $24.30.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. APA had a negative return on equity of 48.58% and a negative net margin of 0.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that APA Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 21st. APA’s dividend payout ratio is presently -9.26%.

APA Company Profile

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. It also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

