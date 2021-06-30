APG Asset Management N.V. Buys 5,317 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,683,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,317 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned about 0.35% of Duke Energy worth $220,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DUK. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 166.0% in the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its position in Duke Energy by 85.3% during the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its position in Duke Energy by 79.9% during the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. 62.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DUK traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $98.32. 119,837 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,764,088. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $78.93 and a 12 month high of $108.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $101.00.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 8.68%. Duke Energy’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.965 per share. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 75.39%.

In related news, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 1,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $166,654.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,211,161.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $701,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,666,584.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,228 shares of company stock worth $1,230,192. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DUK shares. Argus raised shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 25th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.08.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

