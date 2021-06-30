APG Asset Management N.V. Has $398.54 Million Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

APG Asset Management N.V. lowered its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 18.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,055,062 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,882,793 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned about 0.19% of Verizon Communications worth $398,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VZ. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $2,373,000,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 305,370,449 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $17,757,293,000 after buying an additional 6,619,930 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at about $241,988,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 55,390.7% in the first quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,470,943 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $195,823,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,149,043 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,300,008,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855,873 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total value of $2,039,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,377,674.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total value of $88,479.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,132 shares in the company, valued at $1,885,210.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,903 shares of company stock worth $4,877,955 over the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VZ stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.92. The company had a trading volume of 224,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,396,418. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.20. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.75 and a 1-year high of $61.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $32.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 14.58%. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a $0.627 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.22%.

VZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, HSBC raised their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.57.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

