APG Asset Management N.V. Has $590.99 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

APG Asset Management N.V. lessened its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 336,765 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 50,760 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 1.0% of APG Asset Management N.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. APG Asset Management N.V. owned 0.05% of Alphabet worth $590,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.6% in the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 22,464 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $46,332,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,804,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 99.0% during the 1st quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 59,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $122,307,000 after acquiring an additional 29,500 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.2% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 205,381 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $423,603,000 after purchasing an additional 6,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 4.8% in the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 34.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on GOOGL. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,360.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,518.12.

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $7.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2,438.07. 41,080 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,139,376. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.09. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,386.93 and a 52-week high of $2,461.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2,357.67.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.82 by $10.47. The firm had revenue of $45.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.46 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $9.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

