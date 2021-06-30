APG Asset Management N.V. Reduces Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

APG Asset Management N.V. trimmed its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,548,793 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 305,745 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned approximately 0.61% of The Progressive worth $288,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of The Progressive by 57.6% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. MACRO Consulting Group grew its holdings in The Progressive by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 20,202 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Progressive by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. grew its holdings in The Progressive by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 11,211 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in The Progressive by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 11,780 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

In other The Progressive news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.86, for a total value of $1,114,320.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 296,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,553,512.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.78, for a total value of $4,130,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 365,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,519,432.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,488 shares of company stock worth $5,491,000 in the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PGR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of The Progressive in a report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “sell” rating on shares of The Progressive in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Edward Jones upgraded The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price target on The Progressive from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on The Progressive from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Progressive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.92.

PGR traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.25. 84,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,173,406. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $99.38. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $76.16 and a 1-year high of $107.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $57.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.46.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72. The Progressive had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 14.50%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. The Progressive’s payout ratio is 5.35%.

The Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

