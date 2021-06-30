APG Asset Management N.V. Sells 180,255 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

APG Asset Management N.V. trimmed its position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,262,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 180,255 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $256,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in American Tower by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,556,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,261,099,000 after acquiring an additional 208,020 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in American Tower by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,038,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,917,477,000 after buying an additional 147,445 shares in the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in American Tower by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 7,130,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,600,525,000 after buying an additional 97,189 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in American Tower by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,775,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,619,757,000 after buying an additional 54,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in American Tower by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,115,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,372,618,000 after buying an additional 218,524 shares in the last quarter. 87.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Tower alerts:

In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 1,533 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.80, for a total value of $384,476.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,450 shares in the company, valued at $12,402,060. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amit Sharma sold 40,276 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total value of $10,007,780.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 259,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,510,874.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,466 shares of company stock valued at $15,039,902 over the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AMT traded down $1.69 on Wednesday, hitting $271.10. 121,077 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,425,042. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $197.50 and a 12 month high of $273.78. The company has a market capitalization of $123.03 billion, a PE ratio of 63.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $257.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a return on equity of 44.78% and a net margin of 23.40%. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a $1.27 dividend. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 60.19%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMT. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of American Tower from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of American Tower from $248.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp raised their price target on American Tower from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on American Tower in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.67.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

Read More: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.