APG Asset Management N.V. Sells 96,389 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

APG Asset Management N.V. decreased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 24.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 298,638 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 96,389 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 0.9% of APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $525,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centric Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 361 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $7,256,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $806,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 876.0% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 732 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 382 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 27 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,402.16, for a total transaction of $64,858.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,797.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total value of $64,588.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,740.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,317 shares of company stock valued at $163,436,616. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock traded down $10.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,510.20. 42,361 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,165,582. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2,414.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,383.96 and a fifty-two week high of $2,555.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The firm had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on GOOG. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $3,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,525.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,519.32.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Recommended Story: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.