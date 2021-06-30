Applied Molecular Transport (AMTI) vs. Its Competitors Financial Comparison

Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ: AMTI) is one of 840 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Applied Molecular Transport to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Applied Molecular Transport alerts:

63.4% of Applied Molecular Transport shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.0% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 26.7% of Applied Molecular Transport shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.3% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Applied Molecular Transport and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Applied Molecular Transport 0 0 4 0 3.00 Applied Molecular Transport Competitors 4636 17707 38984 769 2.58

Applied Molecular Transport presently has a consensus price target of $68.75, suggesting a potential upside of 47.85%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 50.34%. Given Applied Molecular Transport’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Applied Molecular Transport has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Applied Molecular Transport and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Applied Molecular Transport N/A -$66.56 million -15.98 Applied Molecular Transport Competitors $1.73 billion $125.42 million -3.47

Applied Molecular Transport’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Applied Molecular Transport. Applied Molecular Transport is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Applied Molecular Transport and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Applied Molecular Transport N/A -51.27% -48.04% Applied Molecular Transport Competitors -2,669.09% -175.18% -28.83%

Summary

Applied Molecular Transport beats its competitors on 6 of the 11 factors compared.

About Applied Molecular Transport

Applied Molecular Transport Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a pipeline of oral biologic product candidates to treat autoimmune, inflammatory, metabolic, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AMT-101, a gastrointestinal (GI) selective oral fusion of rhIL-10 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and related inflammatory indications. It is also involved in developing AMT-126, a GI-selective oral fusion of interleukin 22, which is in a Phase Ia clinical trial for diseases related to intestinal epithelium barrier function defects. The company, through its technology platform, designs and develops various oral biologic therapeutic modalities, such as peptides, proteins, antibodies, antibody fragments, and ribonucleic acid therapeutics. Applied Molecular Transport Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Molecular Transport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Molecular Transport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.