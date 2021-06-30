ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) Price Target Increased to C$17.50 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) had its target price boosted by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$14.75 to C$17.50 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the energy company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$12.00 price target on shares of ARC Resources in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on ARC Resources from $9.50 to $10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Scotiabank increased their price target on ARC Resources from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ARC Resources in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on ARC Resources from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.69.

Get ARC Resources alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:AETUF opened at $8.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.62. ARC Resources has a twelve month low of $3.28 and a twelve month high of $8.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38 and a beta of 1.86.

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. ARC Resources had a return on equity of 6.10% and a net margin of 14.32%. The company had revenue of $409.53 million for the quarter.

About ARC Resources

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

Featured Story: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for ARC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.