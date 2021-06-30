Arcadia Minerals Limited (ASX:AM7) Insider Michael Davy Purchases 145,000 Shares

Arcadia Minerals Limited (ASX:AM7) insider Michael Davy bought 145,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.21 ($0.15) per share, with a total value of A$29,725.00 ($21,232.14).

Arcadia Minerals Company Profile

Arcadia Minerals Limited engages in the identification and acquisition of mineral properties in the Republic of Namibia. The company explores for tantalum and lithium, copper, gold, nickel, platinum group elements, lithium-in-brines, and lithium-in-clays. Its projects include Swanson, Kum-Kum, Karibib, and Bitterwasser properties located in Namibia.

