ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) Given a €36.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Posted by on Jun 30th, 2021

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €36.00 ($42.35) price objective on ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €34.20 ($40.24) target price on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €36.00 ($42.35) target price on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €29.50 ($34.71) target price on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €38.00 ($44.71) price target on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €33.34 ($39.22).

ArcelorMittal has a 1 year low of €17.72 ($20.85) and a 1 year high of €30.76 ($36.19).

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

Analyst Recommendations for ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT)

